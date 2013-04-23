Video Of Astronaut Wringing A Wet Towel In Space Will Make You Say 'WHOA!'

This video comes to us from the International Space Station via YouTube. We saw it making the rounds on Facebook.
In response to a question from some young scientists, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, currently commander on the International Space Station, demonstrates what happens when you wring out a soaking wet towel in zero gravity.
Check it out. The wringing action doesn’t start until about 1:50 minutes in, so skip there if you want:
