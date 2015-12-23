This astronaut spacewalk looks like a scene straight out of the movies

NASA released footage of two American astronauts fixing a problem on the International Space Station, and it looks like it could be a scene from the 2013 film “Gravity,” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

In the video, station commander Scott Kelly and flight engineer Timothy Kopra float outside of the space station during their spacewalk, and fix a jammed rail car. The rail car had gotten stuck about four inches from its intended latching point, and the issue needed to be resolved by Wednesday, when a Russian cargo ship is expected to reach the station.

Usually NASA plans spacewalks for months, but because of the urgency of this issue, this spacewalk was planned over the weekend and executed today.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

