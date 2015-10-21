These are the 28 songs that make astronaut Scott Kelly feel less alone while travelling through space

Scott Kelly recently broke the record for most time spent in space by a US astronaut, logging his 383rd day aboard the International Space Station. He’s also on pace to break another record on October 29th, when he spends his 216th consecutive day orbiting the earth — the most in a row.

For many people, this seems like a dream. The idea of floating up in space, where so few people in the history of the world have ever been, is intoxicating. But it can, of course, get intensely lonely, Kelly says.

“A year really is a long time…a long time to never be able to go outside, or feel the sun on your face, or to see your family through anything besides a computer screen,” he muses.

And one of the ways he stays connected to the world below is through music.

“When living in a place isolated from the rest of the world like here aboard the International Space Station, [music] becomes more significant,” he tells Spotify.

Kelly has created a playlist that reflects his space journey so far. It spans many genres, but there is a contemplative wistfulness that runs through it. It’s not hard to imagine listening to these songs as you stare across the void back at your home planet.

And to be honest, it’s a bit dorky — the kind of earnest emotion unconcerned with looking cool.

Here are the tracks, which Kelly suggests you listen to in order:

Stay — Jasmine Thompson Lose Yourself — Eminem Feel This Moment — Pitbull and Christina Aguilera Speed of Sound — Coldplay These Are Days — 10,000 Maniacs Hazy Shade of Winter — The Bangles Chasing Cars — Snow Patrol Fire And Rain — James Taylor Imagine — John Lennon Lights — Ellie Goulding Black — Pearl Jam Dark Horse — Katy Perry and Juicy J In Your Eyes — Peter Gabriel Just Like Heaven — The Cure Wish You Were Here — Pink Floyd Leader of The Band — Dan Fogelberg Babylon — David Grey Hotel California — Eagles Adagio for Strings — Samuel Barber, Leonard Bernstein, and the New York Philharmonic The Promise — Michael Nyman Sunrise — Norah Jones A Thousand Years — Christina Perri Landslide — Fleetwood Mac Wide Open Spaces — Dixie Chicks Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro) — Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli Brand New Day — Sting Kryptonite — 3 Doors Down Thunder Road — Bruce Springsteen

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.