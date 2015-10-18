Astronaut Scott Kelly's Instagram is filled with amazing images of Earth that look like art

Here at Business Insider, we can’t get enough of Astronaut Scott Kelly’s Instagram account.

Right before Kelly took off for his year in space, President Obama told him,”Good luck Captain. Make sure to Instagram it.”

Well, he has been. And, as officially the US astronaut who’s spent the most time in space, he’s had a lot of time to get incredible footage of Earth.

Here are some of the best shots from his time in space.



Here’s Kelly’s first stunning shot of Earth from space, taken 27 weeks ago.

His photos are filled with striking colours, from neon greens…

… To vibrant yellow. Unfortunately, Kelly doesn’t often include where these photos were taken, leaving his Instagram audience to guess where these shots were taken.

But when the mood is right, Kelly does provide the location, like this shot of the Bahamas.

His perspective living up on the International Space Station makes for some one-of-a-kind shots, like this one of a desert lake. Kelly remarks that the reflection from the cloud makes it look as if this lake is actually filled with liquid metal.

While he’s up there, Kelly is taking part in studies to see what happens to the human body while it’s out in space for a year, along with Kelly’s twin, Mark who’s on Earth for comparison.

Kelly labels the photos with the hashtag #EarthArt. It’s easy to see why.

Kelly also captures amazing phenomena, like these Northern Lights as seen with Chicago in the foreground.

Kelly recently made it past the halfway point on his yearlong tour in the ISS, which he celebrated with this Instagram selfie.

Kelly edged past US astronaut Mike Fincke’s record of 382 cumulative days in space on October 16. Kelly will pass another milestone for the most time consecutively spent in space by a US astronaut on October 29.

In the past week, Kelly has taken to setting up photo series based on certain locations that showcase the wide variety in colours and textures in those areas. Here’s his first in a series on the Australian continent.

This one, also in the series of the Australian continent, looks more like an abstract work of art than an actual place here on Earth.

Seriously. How are these photos real?!

Kelly’s also started a series on industrialized China, highlighting different factory areas in the country. So far, he’s shared five of his 10 pictures.

Kelly won’t return back to Earth until March 2016, giving him plenty more time to take photos, like this one of China that’s part of a larger series.

We’ll keep watching along for more mesmerising photos.

