Watch an astronaut perform an experiment that would be impossible on Earth

Galileo once showed that without air resistance, all objects — heavy or light, will fall at the same velocity.



While it may seem bizarre to believe that a hammer and a feather will fall from the same height to the ground at the same pace, astronaut David Scott conducted the experiment on the moon, where there is minimal air resistance.

Produced by Ruchika Agarwal and Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.