Here's what the food is really like in space from one of the only astronaut to gain weight in space

Astronaut and “Spaceman” author Mike Massimino has made two trips to space, one of which was spent servicing the Hubble Space Telescope.

He’s also one of the few astronauts to arrive back on Earth with a few extra pounds. He told Business Insider why he liked the food so much and some of the obstacles he ran into trying to eat in space.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.