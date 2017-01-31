He failed his PhD exam and NASA rejected him 3 times. Advice on perseverance from a guy who overcame all odds to become an astronaut

Astronaut and “Spaceman” author Mike Massimino has made two trips to space, one of which was spent servicing the Hubble Space Telescope.

He put his odds at achieving his dream career at .0000001. “Remember that things might be improbable, or really difficult, or unlikely. But they’re not necessarily impossible.”

In this interview with Business Insider, he reveals what inspired him to become an astronaut and offers his advice on how you might achieve any goal in life.

