Astronaut Christina Koch just broke the world record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Here are 4 breathtaking photos of Earth she captured from 250 miles above the planet.

Astronaut Christina Koch returned to Earth after an 11-month mission, breaking the world record for the most time spent by a woman in space.

Koch landed in Kazakhstan with two other crew members from Expedition 61 after working on the International Space Station, conducting experiments and replacing technology.

During the mission, Koch captured photos 250 miles above Earth, some of which you can see below.

Astronaut Christina Koch, 41, returned to Earth on Thursday after spending 328 days – 11 months – in space, breaking the record for the longest time spent in space by a woman, NASA announced.

Koch landed in a Russian spacecraft in Kazakhstan with two other crew members from Expedition 61.

During the Expedition 61, Koch and five other crew members lived on the International Space Station conducting experiments and replacing outdated technology.

Christina Koch launched into space for her first mission on March 14, 2019. She was a part of Expeditions 59-60-61 during her stay on the International Space Station.

Christina H. Koch Southern Patagonia

While in space, Koch captured breathtaking photos of Earth’s landscapes and oceans from 250 miles above.

Christina H. Koch Australia

Koch completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth during a 139 million mile journey. Her mission paves the way for research into the effects of long-duration spaceflights on women.

Christina H. Koch Namibia coast

Koch’s involvement supports NASA’s goal for future human landings on the Moon, and eventually Mars.

Christina H. Koch Baja California Peninsula in Northwestern Mexico

