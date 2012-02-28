Astronaut Builds A LEGO Space Station Inside The Real ISS

LEGO is usually a lot of fun and games, but in space, it’s all that with a dash of frustration. Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, who has also built LEGO models of Mars rovers and the Hubble Space Telescope, constructed a model of the International Space Station (ISS) while in space aboard the real ISS, reports collectSPACE.



The model can only be constructed in space because it cannot “bear its own weight under gravity,” Furukawa told collectSPACE. Because a zero-gravity environment creates the challenge of LEGO pieces floating away, the astronaut had to construct the model in a glove box. This also meant that Furukawa had to put the pieces together while wearing thick rubber gloves, which he told collectSPACE made him “clumsy.”

