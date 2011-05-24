Astrological Trading Forecast: Longer Term Cycles

Last week, Jupiter was trine nodes of the moon. The nodes of the moon denote the general psychological and emotional well being of the collective. This is a bullish sign for the market. (A bullish sign does not mean the market will move straight up; what we are saying is that there will be more positive than negative and oversold conditions should be bought.)



On May 25th, Jupiter is trine Galactic centre. The GC is a place where a tremendous amount of energy is directed at our galaxy (protons, electrons, and radio waves).

Click HERE for full article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.