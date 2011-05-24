Astrological Trading Forecast: Longer Term Cycles

Hedge Fund LIVE

Last week, Jupiter was trine nodes of the moon.  The nodes of the moon denote the general psychological and emotional well being of the collective.  This is a bullish sign for the market.  (A bullish sign does not mean the market will move straight up; what we are saying is that there will be more positive than negative and oversold conditions should be bought.)

On May 25th, Jupiter is trine Galactic centre.  The GC is a place where a tremendous amount of energy is directed at our galaxy (protons, electrons, and radio waves).  

