AstraZeneca Is Tanking After Rejecting Pfizer's 'Final' Offer

The major stock market indexes are each higher, with the Nasdaq leading the way, gaining more than 0.8% in midday trade.
AstraZeneca (AZN) shares are tanking, down 11%, after rejecting Pfizer’s (PFE) final offer to buy the company. Pfizer’s latest deal values AZN at about $US120B.
DirecTV (DTV) is down 1.2% after AT&T (T) offered to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $US95 per share.
Major advancers include:
- InterMune (ITMN), up 16%
- Zendesk (ZEN), up 9% today, bringing gains since its IPO to more than 45%
- Some momentum names that tanked during March and April seeing notable strength today, including Workday (WDAY) and FireEye (FEYE), both up 5%.
Major decliners include:
