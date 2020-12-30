AstraZeneca's stock jumps after the UK authorizes emergency use of its vaccine, which it created with Oxford University

Dado Ruvic/Reuters Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s vaccine has two names – ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and AZD122

AstraZeneca’s stock rose on Wednesday after the UK authorised the vaccine it created with Oxford University.

It is the second vaccine authorised for emergency use in the UK, after Pfizer and BioNTech’s.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is easy to store and requires standard refrigeration. Other COVID-19 shots need cold storage.

One chief market strategist said these less cumbersome logistical needs could help the vaccine end further UK restrictions.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

AstraZeneca’s stock jumped on Wednesday after Britain authorised emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Oxford University.

The pharma group was among the FTSE 100’s leaders as its shares jumped 0.7% in early European trading. Its shares were up about 3.3% at the start of trade.

The vaccine should be available early in 2021, AstraZeneca said.

Britain’s approval is “certainly good news because there is no doubt that the current coronavirus vaccine demand is nowhere close enough to supply,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

The approval should improve the coronavirus situation in the UK, where COVID-19 cases continue to surge, and much of the country is in lockdown, he said.



Read More:





Jason Teed has beaten 99% of his investor peers this year. He breaks down how his Morningstar gold-rated fund did it with a trend-following strategy, and shares his advice for navigating the stock market in 2021.



A new variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more easily transmissible has been blamed for the wave of new cases. The country registered a record high of 53,135 new cases and 414 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the seven-day case count to more than 272,000.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the second to be approved in the UK, after Pfizer and BioNTech’s. More than 600,000 people in the country have already been vaccinated with the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer shot.



Read More:





Bank of America highlights its top 8 stock picks in the booming housing sector â€” including one it expects to rally 54% next year



Several parts of England went into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions on December 20. People in these areas have been advised to stay at home.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine can be stored in a standard refrigerator â€” the other COVID-19 vaccines require cold storage.

Its rollout could stop further restrictions in the UK, given its less cumbersome logistical and storage requirements, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.