The UK drugs giant AstraZeneca wants its US rival Gilead to consider a merger

- AstraZeneca approached Gilead and asked it to consider a merger, according to Bloomberg.
- Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the contact happened in May but AstraZeneca “didn’t specify terms for any transaction.”
- A source told the news outlet that Gilead is not currently interested in merging with another big pharmaceutical company.
- AstraZeneca has partnered with the Oxford Vaccine Group to help roll out an inoculation against the coronavirus if it is approved.
- Gilead was working on two antiviral treatments for COVID-19, but said in May that it would wind them in by month-end.
AstraZeneca, the UK’s largest pharmaceuticals firm, approached its heavyweight US competitor Gilead to discuss a merger, according to Bloomberg.
AstraZeneca contacted Gilead in May but “didn’t specify terms for any transaction,” Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Discussions with advisers are reportedly underway at Gilead, but the companies aren’t in formal talks, they said.
Gilead is not interested in merging with a rival, Bloomberg said, preferring to focus on smaller acquisitions.
As of Friday, AstraZeneca was worth $US141 billion and Gilead $US96 billion. If a merger went ahead it would be the largest ever in the industry.
AstraZeneca is currently partnering with the Oxford Vaccine Group to help roll out an inoculation against the coronavirus, if a product is approved.
Gilead is not working on a vaccine, and in May ceased work on two potential antiviral treatments for COVID-19.
Business Insider contacted both firms for comment but is yet to receive a response.
AstraZeneca told Bloomberg the company doesn’t comment on “rumours or speculation.”
