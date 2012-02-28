Watch This Incredible Footage Of A Russian Apartment Building Collapsing After A Suspected Gas Blast

Nine people are thought to be trapped under the rubble of an apartment building in Astrakhan, Russia, Voice of Russia reports.



Another 17 people were evacuated after a reported gas explosion this morning. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered an investigation into the blast, according to RFE/RL.

Worryingly, the Russian secret service hasn’t ruled out this being a terrorist attack, according to the Independent ‘s Shaun Walker. Given the other big Russian news of the morning, and recent Russian history, it is a real possibility.

Here’s footage of the building collapsing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.