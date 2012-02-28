Watch This Incredible Footage Of A Russian Apartment Building Collapsing After A Suspected Gas Blast

Adam Taylor

Nine people are thought to be trapped under the rubble of an apartment building in Astrakhan, Russia, Voice of Russia reports.

Another 17 people were evacuated after a reported gas explosion this morning. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered an investigation into the blast, according to RFE/RL.

Worryingly, the Russian secret service hasn’t ruled out this being a terrorist attack, according to the Independent ‘s Shaun Walker. Given the other big Russian news of the morning, and recent Russian history, it is a real possibility.

Here’s footage of the building collapsing:

