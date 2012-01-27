Astonishing Political Fact Of The Day: Two Of President John Tyler's Grandchildren Are Still Living

Eric Pfeiffer of Yahoo News points to one of the most astonishing facts we’ve ever encountered. Our tenth president, John Tyler, he of “Tippecanoe and Tyler too,” has two living grandchildren.



Think of the year your grandparents were born.

Now realise that Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. and Harrison Ruffin Tyler, who are still out there today, have a grandparent who was born in 1790, who was president from 1841-1845.

How is this possible? Pfeiffer explains that the Tyler men were fathers late in life.

John Tyler was born in 1790. He became the 10th president of the United States in 1841 after William Henry Harrison died in office. Tyler fathered Lyon Gardiner Tyler in 1853, at age 63. Then, at the age of 71, Lyon Gardiner Tyler fathered Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. in 1924 and four years later at age 75, Harrison Ruffin Tyler. Both men are still alive today.

That means just three generations of the Tyler family are spread out over more than 200 years. President Tyler was also a prolific father, having 15 children (8 boys and 7 girls) with two wives.

Pfeiffer points out that the next president who has a still living grandchild is James Garfield the 20th president, who took office 40 years after Tyler.

Here is Tyler’s genealogy from SherwoodForrest.org.

