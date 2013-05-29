Astonishing Charles Bronson Ad From Japan Puts Old Spice Guy To Shame

Charles Bronson for Mandom.

Facial hair, ripped abs, horseback riding, gunplay.



A new ad for Old Spice?

Not exactly.

It’s an old commercial for the Japanese men’s toiletry brand “Mandom” which — unlike Old Spice — is not a parody.

The ad in question stars the late Charles Bronson, who starred in the “Death Wish” franchise.

The seventies mega-hunk channels several leading men in the two-minute epic: Humphrey Bogart in “Play It Again Sam”, Sean Connery in just about any Bond film, and himself in many of his tough-guy, vigilante roles.

Mandom recruited Bronson to promote the fragrance line after his film, “Once Upon A Time In The West” became a hit in Japan. He was perceived as the quintessential ‘Western Man.’

The actor was paid $100,000 to star in the commercial which took Japanese director, Nobuhiko Ohbayashi, four days to shoot. Apparently, the sum exceeded the fees Bronson made for his memorable roles in both “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Great Escape” together.

The ad turned out to be as successful in Japan as Bronson’s films. Within weeks of airing the commercial, Mandom become the No.1 selling male toiletry brand in the country.

Watch the two-minute epic here:

