A man won £60,000 from a £10 bet after a last gasp equalising goal at the weekend

One lucky punter has banked a cool £60,000 ($US77,000) after waiting all season for a seven-fold accumulator to come good.

Ladbrokes confirmed on Wednesday that a man from the Scottish Borders correctly bet on seven league champions and successfully turned £10 into £60,734.38.

For the bet to pay out, the man — who wished to remain anonymous — had to rely on Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Celtic, Hibernian, Livingston, and Arbroath winning their respective league championship titles.

The punter was made to sweat on the final leg of his accumulator though as Newcastle United had to better Brighton & Hove Albion’s result last weekend in order to win the Championship on the last day of the league season.

Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday meant Brighton had to beat Aston Villa.

But a last gasp 89th-minute equaliser from Jack Grealish ensured the Villans snatched a late draw against Brighton, meaning Newcastle won the title and one lucky bettor became £60,000 richer.

Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge told the BBC that accumulator bets “normally come agonisingly close but hit the crossbar in extra time,” but this customer “has 60,000 reasons to thank Jack Grealish.”

