Homeless Man Has Been Living Under The Stands Of Aston Villa's Stadium

Photo: Birmingham Mail

A DESTITUTE man has been living rough in a makeshift secret shelter hidden inside one of the main stands at the home of football giants Aston Villa.

While thousands of fans flocked to see the team’s highly-paid Premier League stars perform on the pitch, the ‘hermit of the Holte End’ was just yards from the action snuggled away in the shanty town-style dwelling hidden in the bowels of the Villa Park stadium

Read the full story at the Birmingham Mail >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.