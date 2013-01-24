Aston Martin Reveals Its Most Powerful 4-Door Ever

Photo: Aston Martin

Yesterday, Aston Martin revealed the Rapide S, the surprisingly powerful car that will replace the outgoing Rapide.The new model features a 6-liter V12 engine that produces an impressive 550 brake horsepower, making it 17 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. Peak torque is up to, from 443 pound-feet in the Rapide to 457 pound-feet in the S.



That output gives the newcomer a better 0 to 60 mph time, and a higher top speed.

Of course, the Rapide S is full of the features that make Aston Martin a luxury brand. CEO Dr. Ulrich Bez calls it the “most beautiful four-door sports car on the market today.”

While it is certainly a good-looking car, that is something of an overstatement.

