Aston Martin Reveals Its Most Powerful 4-Door Ever

Photo: Aston Martin
Yesterday, Aston Martin revealed the Rapide S, the surprisingly powerful car that will replace the outgoing Rapide.The new model features a 6-liter V12 engine that produces an impressive 550 brake horsepower, making it 17 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. Peak torque is up to, from 443 pound-feet in the Rapide to 457 pound-feet in the S.
That output gives the newcomer a better 0 to 60 mph time, and a higher top speed.
Of course, the Rapide S is full of the features that make Aston Martin a luxury brand. CEO Dr. Ulrich Bez calls it the “most beautiful four-door sports car on the market today.”
While it is certainly a good-looking car, that is something of an overstatement.
With a more powerful engine, the Rapide S can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, and hit a top speed of 190 mph.
But the view from the front is odd: The new hood seems to jut up, so the Rapide S does not look so sleek. But Aston Martin says the new design improves pedestrian impact protection.
The new grille is one of the new Rapide's most striking features. It moves backward upon impact, reducing damage to pedestrians in case of a collision.
The back seats can accommodate adults, Aston Martin says. They can also be folded down to provide more storage space.
