Photos of Aston Martin's first ever turbocharged car, the DB11, have been leaked

Aston Martin’s new DB11, the British sports car brand’s first ever turbocharged car has been leaked in full. And it looks glorious.

The pictures appeared overnight on car news website Car Scoops, just days before the DB11 was expected to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show.

While there are no pictures of the interior, it shows off the long-bonnet housing that big twin-turbo V12 engine. There’s a front spoiler, headlights and tail lights that bleed across the sides of the car, big wheel arches and a small spoiler at the rear.

There are no power figures around the twin turbo engine yet, but despite the 5.2-litre V12 being smaller in capacity, it will be the most powerful V12 in the company’s history. It’s expected that it will have a power output of over 450kW. The engine itself will be built at Aston’s engine plant in Ford’s Cologne factory.

