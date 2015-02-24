Watch Aston Martin's insane Vulcan hypercar spit fire

Last week, Aston Martin announced the impending arrival of its all-new Vulcan hypercar.

Aston claims this will be the most extreme car in company history.

And based on the latest teaser trailer released by the British car maker, we certainly believe those claims.

In the video, an Aston Martin One-77 or Vanquish-esque car with a massive racing spoiler revs its engines as the car’s side exhausts bellow flames. This seems to confirm the rumours that he Vulcan will be a track-only car in the same realm as the Ferrari FXX K and McLaren P1 GTR.

The Vulcan, which will make its world debut on March 3, 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show, has its roots in Aston’s recent foray into LeMans-style endurance sports car racing.

Few new details have emerged about the Vulcan. With that said, the total production run for the hypercar is expected to be less than 30 vehicles.

Car Magazine reported last week, that the Vulcan is believed to be destined to supplant the One-77 hypercar as Aston Martin’s new “halo” vehicle — a car that’s designed to attract attention, and a lot of it. The publication projects that the new car will carry an asking price north of the $US1.7 million Aston charged for the One-77.

Taking over as the new halo car means that the Vulcan will likely best the One-77’s 750 horsepower and 220 mph top speed, as well.

Stay tuned. We’ll keep you posted if any new information comes available.

