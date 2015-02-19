Aston Martin's Vulcan hypercar will be 'its most extreme car yet'

Aston Martin has a history of building memorable cars. Names such as the Vantage, Vanquish, and Volante come to mind.

In a brief teaser trailer, Aston Martin has confirmed there will be yet another model to carry the company’s “V” nomenclature.

This time, it will be called the Vulcan.

Thus far, Aston has been tight-lipped about their newest hypercar, but the details that have leaked sound very intriguing. According to Top Gear, sources say that the Vulcan will be the most extreme car in the company’s 102-year history.

The Vulcan is expected to be a track-only model based on the Aston’s racing program in the same vein as the Ferrari FXX K and the McLaren P1 GTR.

The production run for the Vulcan is expected to be limited to less than 30 cars, Top Gear reported.

Although specific technical specs have not been released, CAR magazine reported that the Vulcan is expected to best Aston Martin’s previous halo car — the $US1.7 million One-77 produced from 2009 to 2012.

This means that the new Aston will likely have more grunt than the One-77’s 750 horsepower 7.3 liter V-12 and may even be able to top its claimed 220 mph top speed.

The Vulcan is expected to make its official debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. Stay tuned.

