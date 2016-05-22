Aston Martin's new supercar is simply stunning

Aston Martin Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Concept.

Aston Martin just unveiled its new Vanquish Zagato Concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on shores of Lake Como in Italy.

Although Aston has long-employed some of finest designers in the automotive business, the company has a history of working with Italian design house Zagato to add a different twist to its designs.

“The Vanquish Zagato Concept shows how our two companies can come together and push the definition of Aston Martin design.” Aston Martin design director Marek Reichman said in a statement.

The Vanquish Zagato was designed jointly by Reichman’s team in England and Zagato’s Milan, Italy-based team. However, the engineering work for the car was done at Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon.

The Vanquish Zagato is the fifth collaboration between the two companies dating back to 1960 and the first since 2011’s V12 Vantage Zagato.

The Concept is a fresh take on Aston Martin’s flagship Vanquish super GT car. The Zagato edition features all-new carbon fibre body panels with the front end of the Vanquish completely redesigned to incorporate the additional curves demanded by Zagato’s signature look.

Although the overall silhouette of the car remains unquestionably an Aston Martin, the concept does incorporate a double-bubble roof — a feature common on Zagato designs.

As for propulsion, the Vanquish Zagato will depend on Aston’s trusty 6.0 litre, V12 engine. However, for concept car duty, horsepower has been upped from 568 hp on the production Vanquish to 592 ponies.

Business Insider had the chance to test out a production Vanquish and found it be astoundingly fast, capable around the corners, while offering the driver a truly visceral driving experience. The car’s styling makes it an automotive work art while this roaring V12 engine makes one of the prettiest sounds in the business .

While the company has been known to sell Zagato edition cars in small limited production runs, it is unclear whether Aston Martin will offer the Vanquish Zagato for sale to the general public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.