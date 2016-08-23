This $745,000 Aston Martin convertible is a work of art

The Aston Martin unveiled the stunning new Vanquish Zagato Volante at the 2016 Monterey Car Week on Friday. The stunning drop top is a companion model to the Vanquish Zagato Coupe the company introduced in May at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on shores of Lake Como in Italy.

It’s the latest in a long line of dazzling collaborations between Aston Martin and storried Italian design house Zagato.

“The Vanquish Zagato Volante illustrates the ways in which Aston Martin design can evolve in collaboration with such a trusted and long-standing partner,” Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said in a statement.

“Vanquish Zagato Volante continues Aston Martin’s new century of innovation and creativity, strengthening the association between these great automotive marques in the process.”

The Vaquish Zagato Volante is based on Aston Martin’s flagship Vanquish super-GT car.

The Vanquish Zagato Coupe and Volante marks the fifth collaboration between Aston and the Milanese design firm dating back to 1960 and the first since 2011's V12 Vantage Zagato. Aston Martin According to Aston, the decision to put the Zagato Volante into production was made after receiving what the company calls overwhelming customer interest for the Coupe. Unfortunately, just 99 Zagato Volantes will be built. Aston Martin Even though the Vanquish Zagato Volante's looks are undeniably Aston Martin, the Zagato design DNA is still present. The rounded edges and curved body panels are standard Zagato design features. Aston Martin 'Just like the Coupe, we have emphasised the way surfaces change and intersect to create a muscular form. We've endeavoured to create an elegant, flowing shape that really works to emphasis the car's sculpted rear haunches,' Reichman said in a company statement. Aston Martin Aston design a special blended tonneau cover to hide the Volante's folding top. Aston Martin The side profile is old-school Aston Martin. Aston Martin Inside, the Vanquish Zagato Volante is finished in herringbone carbon-fibre, anodized bronze detailing, and Bridge of Weir leather. The seats are also embossed with a Zagato 'Z' emblem. Aston Martin Under the hood, lurks a 592 horsepower version of Aston Martin's 6.0 litre, V12 engine. According to the boutique sports car maker, the Zagato Volante should be good for a 0-60 mph run in just 3.7 seconds. Aston Martin Aston expects to begin deliveries of the Vanquish Zagato Volante in 2017. According to USA Today, the price tag is a cool $745,000. Aston Martin USA Today

