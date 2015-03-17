This is the $700,000 Aston Martin we've all been waiting for

Aston Martin has — for over 100 years — been responsible for turning out some of the most beautiful cars in the world. The company has been home to some of the most talented designers in the business: William Towns, Ian Callum, and currently, Marek Reichman.
An ex-Aston designer who has been in the news recently is Henrik Fisker. After creating several works of Jaguar art, Fisker left for California to set up his own shop. Eventually, he would challenge Elon Musk’s Tesla with a plug-in hybrid of his own: the Karma. When that venture went bust, Fisker went back to car design. For his latest project, the Dane has managed to turn Reichman’s already gorgeous Aston Martin Vanquish into the positively stunning “Thunderbolt.”
“I wanted to create an elegant beautiful GT sports coupe, with pure emotional sculpture, that would stay timeless,” Fisker said.
Earlier this year, Fisker even took a turn at improving an American classic, with the 725-horsepower, carbon-fibre Rocket Mustang.
First seen at the 2015 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, the Thunderbolt is based on the Aston Martin Vanquish sedan.
You first buy the Vanquish for $300,000. Galpin Aston Martin in Los Angeles will then turn your brand new car into ...
... this! A coach-built special with a hand-laid carbon-fibre body. That adds another $400,000 to the price.
The front of Fisker's design is dominated by a large aluminium grille and a set of hood-mounted triangular air intakes.
What hasn't been changed is the Aston's juicy 565-horsepower, 6.0-liter V12; this massive power plant will propel the Thunderbolt.
Inside the car, the attention to detail is stunning. The dash features an exquisite skeleton chronograph by the Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix.
The Thunderbolt also sports the greatest cupholders of all time -- a pair of Champagne/wine-bottle holders, with their own seat belts!
The prototype Thunderbolt even features Panasonic's Curved Control Screen for its infotainment system.
Just a few exclusive production models will be built. Sadly, they will not be exactly like the prototype (seen here).
The production variant -- seen here -- will feature a modified front end and a revised infotainment system without the curved screen. Still, the Thunderbolt will be simply ravishing.
