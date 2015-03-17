This is the $700,000 Aston Martin we've all been waiting for

Aston Martin has — for over 100 years — been responsible for turning out some of the most beautiful cars in the world. The company has been home to some of the most talented designers in the business: William Towns, Ian Callum, and currently, Marek Reichman.

An ex-Aston designer who has been in the news recently is Henrik Fisker. After creating several works of Jaguar art, Fisker left for California to set up his own shop. Eventually, he would challenge Elon Musk’s Tesla with a plug-in hybrid of his own: the Karma. When that venture went bust, Fisker went back to car design. For his latest project, the Dane has managed to turn Reichman’s already gorgeous Aston Martin Vanquish into the positively stunning “Thunderbolt.”

“I wanted to create an elegant beautiful GT sports coupe, with pure emotional sculpture, that would stay timeless,” Fisker said.

