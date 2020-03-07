Aston Martin's 'truly visceral' new $1 million supercar has no windshield but can go 186 mph

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Aston Martin’s newest $US1 million supercar is the V12 Speedster, which comes with no windshield and no roof.

The two-seater also has a bar running between the driver and passenger, which creates two independent pods for the car’s occupants – perfect for, you know, folks who might not want to talk to each other.

Due to the lack of a windshield, Aston Martin told Business Insider that the car will only be sold for track use in the US.

Aston Martin will build 88 examples of the V12 Speedster, and deliveries will begin in early 2021.

Seven-figure supercars are typically exercises in excess, offering everything a regular car has and more – consider the Koenigsegg Gemera with its 1,700 horsepower, or the Bugatti Chiron with its 261-mph top speed.

But with its newest roadster, the V12 Speedster, Aston Martin is betting some people are willing to pay more for less.

The new supercar, which Aston announced on March 4, has no windshield, no roof, and a hefty price tag of nearly $US1 million. The track-ready Speedster is meant to be a “truly visceral driver’s car,” and packs a monstrous twin-turbocharged V12 engine rated at 700 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

It also won’t be sold for street use in the US, Aston Martin told Business Insider, due to its lack of a windshield. US buyers can only take it on the racetrack, and Aston said a helmet or goggles are suggested for anyone riding in it.

Taking some of its design cues from fighter jets, the V12 Speedster sports two cockpit-like areas separated by a giant “spine” running down the middle of the car – convenient for the shy types, or those with some marital angst they definitely, positively did not start. Don’t feel like talking to your passenger? Start this baby up and go, and you’ll soon forget they’re even there.

But if we really think about it, that might just add to the problem.

Learn more about Aston Martin’s new, open-air V12 Speedster below.

Aston Martin unveiled a new limited-run roadster on March 4 called the V12 Speedster — it’s got lots of design quirks, but let’s start with the obvious.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Built to be a “truly visceral driver’s car,” the new Aston lacks a roof and windshield. It doesn’t have a clever air-deflecting system, either, so passengers get the full brunt of the oncoming wind.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

A giant bar running down the middle of the car adds to the roadster’s fighter-jet aesthetic, but also creates a handy barrier should you not feel like talking to your passenger that day.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Due to the lack of a windshield, Aston Martin told Business Insider that the car will only be available for track use in the US — not on the streets. The company also suggests drivers and passengers wear helmets or goggles, no matter the country.

Aston Martin The Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Up front, the Speedster sports a hood vent — or, in other terms, a “bonnet nostril.”

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

That gap in the hood makes room for Aston to cram in a 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 that the company rates at 700 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Thanks to a high-powered engine and a lightweight, carbon-fibre body, the V12 Speedster sprints to 62 mph in around 3.5 seconds, Aston Martin predicts.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

With no windscreen, 62 mph surely feels like a lot more, so it’s tough to imagine how terrifying it would be to take the Speedster to its limited top speed of 186 mph.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

As for performance touches, the car gets centre-locking 21-inch wheels, standard carbon-ceramic brakes, and adaptive-damping suspension.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Those glassed-in rear humps aren’t just for style, either — they can house a pair of carbon-fibre helmets.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

The helmet might not be the most normal accessory to take out on public roads, but it will likely cut down wind noise and bugs flying at your face, which is nice.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

On the inside, there’s a huge amount of carbon-fibre trim — pretty much required of any pricey supercar today.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

In place of a regular glovebox, the V12 Speedster gets a removable leather bag fastened to the dash.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

And the concept livery, developed through a collaboration with Boeing, features plenty of plane-centric references …

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

… like red accents and door pulls that reference the “pull before flight” straps found on planes.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

There’s also a label urging you not to step on the Speedster’s centre divider, no matter how much it might look like a balance beam.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

Aston Martin will hand build 88 examples of the V12 Speedster for the entire world, and pricing starts from roughly $US998,000 at current exchange rates. Aston says the first deliveries will go out in early 2021.

Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

