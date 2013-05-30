Aston Martin Just Revealed One Of Its Fastest Cars Ever [PICTURES]

Aston Martin is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special editions and even a 100-car parade on the world’s scariest racetrack.
The latest announcement from the British luxury maker is the arrival of the V12 Vantage S, the fastest road-going Aston Martin ever, with the exception of the very limited edition One-77 hypercar.
Top speed: 205 miles per hour.
Based on photos and info provided by Aston Martin, the new Vantage has everything the automaker is known for: gorgeous design, top-quality materials, and a ton of power under the hood.
Here's the new V12 Vantage S in profile. Aston Martin cars usually look best in silver, but the yellow is great here.
Except for the One-77 hypercar (of which only 77 were produced), it's the fastest road-going Aston Martin ever.
The new grille is inspired by that of Aston Martin's CC100 Speedster Concept, which debuted earlier this month.
The new V12 Vantage S rides on 10-spoke wheels, made from forged alloy to make them light and strong.
