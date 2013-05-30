Aston Martin Just Revealed One Of Its Fastest Cars Ever [PICTURES]

Aston Martin is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special editions and even a 100-car parade on the world’s scariest racetrack.



The latest announcement from the British luxury maker is the arrival of the V12 Vantage S, the fastest road-going Aston Martin ever, with the exception of the very limited edition One-77 hypercar.

Top speed: 205 miles per hour.

Based on photos and info provided by Aston Martin, the new Vantage has everything the automaker is known for: gorgeous design, top-quality materials, and a ton of power under the hood.

