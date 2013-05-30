Aston Martin Just Revealed One Of Its Fastest Cars Ever [PICTURES]

Alex Davies
Aston Martin V12 Vantage S

Aston Martin is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with a series of special editions and even a 100-car parade on the world’s scariest racetrack.

The latest announcement from the British luxury maker is the arrival of the V12 Vantage S, the fastest road-going Aston Martin ever, with the exception of the very limited edition One-77 hypercar.

Top speed: 205 miles per hour.

Based on photos and info provided by Aston Martin, the new Vantage has everything the automaker is known for: gorgeous design, top-quality materials, and a ton of power under the hood.

Here's the new V12 Vantage S in profile. Aston Martin cars usually look best in silver, but the yellow is great here.

Except for the One-77 hypercar (of which only 77 were produced), it's the fastest road-going Aston Martin ever.

The new grille is inspired by that of Aston Martin's CC100 Speedster Concept, which debuted earlier this month.

Its 205 mph top speed comes from a 6-liter V12 engine that produces 565 brake horsepower.

Sport mode alters throttle response, gearshift speed, and even the sound of the exhaust.

The new V12 Vantage S rides on 10-spoke wheels, made from forged alloy to make them light and strong.

The new Aston looks as good inside as it does outside. It comes with two leather grade options.

Alacantara leather substitute is available.

Carbon fibre is available for the door handles, the dashboard, and the pedals.

Now see more craziness from another luxury automaker.

DON'T MISS: Unbelievable Photos From Lamborghini's Birthday Tour Of Italy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.