Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing are building the ultimate hypercar

Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing announced they will be collaborating on a street-legal hypercar, the AM-RB 001. The predicted performance would match LMP 1 prototype race cars that can be seen at races such as the “24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, a distinguished F1 designer, will contribute his vision along with Aston Martin’s EVP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, and Aston Martin’s VP and Chief Special Operations Officer David King to create the car.

