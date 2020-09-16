Aston Martin built a $74,000 race car for your living room — check it out

Aston Martin Aston Martin AMR-C01.

Aston Martin teamed up with Curv Racing Simulators to build the AMR-C01, a driving simulator based on the company’s race cars.

The rig is made from carbon fibre and sports the same driving position as Aston’s Valkyrie track car.

It costs roughly $US74,000, and Aston only plans to sell 150 of them.

With the rise of online racing and lots of folks stuck inside for the near future, Aston Martin is betting that motorsports enthusiasts will be willing to pay top dollar for a high-end, at-home racing simulator.

The luxury carmaker teamed up with Curv Racing Simulators to build the AMR-C01, a $US74,000 rig that takes design cues from Aston Martin’s Valkyrie track car. The unit sports a wholly unnecessary carbon-fibre tub, a Formula One-style steering wheel, and a driving position that mimics the Valkyrie.

Aston Martin says the simulator is a great choice for esports enthusiasts and professional drivers alike, and expects that it will “make a stylish addition to any luxury games room.”

Take a closer look at the AMR-C01 â€” the simulator that costs as much as some sports cars â€” below.

Aston Martin just revealed a $US74,000 racing simulator that lets enthusiasts hit the track from the comfort of their own homes.

The British carmaker developed the the rig with Curv Racing Simulators, a firm headed by Aston Martin driver Darren Turner.

The companies modelled the sim off of the Aston Martin Valkyrie track car in an effort to give users the “full hypercar experience.”

The setup’s body is made from carbon fibre and its front end is made to resemble the Aston Martin Racing grille.

The carbon fibre makes the AMR-C01 lightweight and provides a “rigid” driving environment. Why would weight matter in a simulator? To get it in the house, maybe.

Aston mimicked the Valkyrie’s seating position and gave the AMR-C01 a Formula One-style steering wheel with a built-in LCD display.

The seat is carbon fibre as well and has customisable trim.

Aston said the simulator is catered toward esports enthusiasts and professional drivers alike.

The striking, hand-assembled machine “will make a stylish addition to any luxury games room,” Aston Martin said in a press release.

“I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right,” Aston Martin’s chief creative officer said.

Aston will only make 150 units and the first deliveries will start in Q4 of this year.

