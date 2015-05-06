If you want Aston Martin's new power boat, you'll have to keep a secret

Aston Martin’s motto for years has been “Power, Beauty and Soul.” And the company has been able to successfully deliver that in its road and racing cars.

Now the AM37 power boat will bring that same attitude to the open water.

So far, details on the Aston watercraft are few. There’s only a handful of digital renderings to give potential buyers some idea of the boat, set to officially debut later this year, will actually look like.

According to Aston, “potential owners of the new Aston Martin powerboat are being given more details of the new project on a strictly confidential one-to-one basis.”

How very James Bond of them!

Designed by Quintessence Yachts in-conjunction with Aston Martin, the 37-foot-long AM37 aims to provide a luxury sports car experience — on water.

“We are sure that the Aston Martin ethos of ‘Power, Beauty and Soul’ can be successfully translated into the yachting environment in a very special way,” Quintessence Yachts CEO Mariella Mengozzi said in a statement.

“The Aston Martin Design department has been working seamlessly with the Quintessence R&D unit and naval architect Mulder Design in Amsterdam to achieve a true example of design purity.”

Aston and Quintessence have so-far revealed the planned use of a high-tech composite structure, interactive voice control, and a high-definition touchscreen navigation and multimedia system.

Aston Martin isn’t the first ultra-luxury British carmaker to put its name on a boat.

Last year, Rolls-Royce unveiled a $US5-million dollar superboat called the “Aeroboat.” The sleek craft are powered by an updated, 1,100-horsepower Rolls-Royce Merlin engine from the legendary World War II-era Supermarine Spitfire fighter.

Aston Martin and Quintessence have not revealed the price for the AM37. That information may be available in the near future, but you’ll have to keep it a secret.

