Aston Martin Had A 100-Car Parade On The World's Scariest Racetrack

Aston Martin is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and it took the opportunity to show off its racing chops Sunday at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, a day-long race around the world’s scariest track.



Before the race began, Aston Martin revealed its sweet speedster concept car, the CC100, which both reflects on past designs and hints at the future of the luxury brand.

The CC100, driven by Aston Martin CEO Dr Ulrich Bez, led a parade of more than 100 Aston Martins around the 13.6-mile track (which is for sale, by the way).

Other noteworthy rides included the DB5 used in the James Bond film “Skyfall,” a super-rare One77, and a DBR-1 with Sir Stirling Moss at the wheel, who drove the car to victory in the 1959 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Aston Martin also contended in the race itself. Its 007 V12 Vantage GT3 led for much of the 24 hours, but ultimately lost out to Mercedes.

Here are images from the pre-race parade:

And the GT3 during the race:

