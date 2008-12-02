Aston Martin Laying Off One Third Of Its Employees

Despite its Quantum of Solace cameo, Aston Martin is moving fewer luxury cars this year: It’s on track to sell 6,500 vs. last year’s total of 7,300. So, the automaker has announced that it is cutting 300 full-time and 300 temporary jobs. (That’s 600 total or roughly a third of Aston Martin’s workforce.)



BBC: The firm, which employs 1,850 people, blamed the decision on falling sales caused by the economic downturn.

The company announced last week it would extend its Christmas break at its plant in Gaydon, Warwickshire, by two weeks until 19 January.

The union Unite said it was “devastating news” for the workers, especially so close to Christmas.

Its national officer Dave Osborne said: “In the current climate, this is not surprising but we are extremely disappointed that Aston Martin have announced 600 job cuts.

