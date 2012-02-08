Aston Martin Has Made One Of Its Race Cars Street Legal

Photo: Aston Martin

This post originally appeared at Motor Authority.We knew the stunning Aston Martin V12 Zagato race car that tackled the gruelling Nurburgring 24 Hours race last year was destined to spawn a production version that would be appearing at the Kuwait Concours d’ Elegance this weekend, but now, thanks to the leak of these images in an official PDF, the car has been revealed in full.

The PDF, which was first picked by CarsUK, reveals the full specifications of the road-going V12 Zagato and details the meticulous hands-on manufacturing process the designers at Zagato undertake for each example.

We even get a look at the car’s revamped interior, which comes with hand-stitching, plenty of exposed carbon fibre, and the choice of specially-developed lightweight seats with six-way electrical adjustment.

The V12 Zagato is based on the V12 Vantage but adopts a custom aluminium and carbon fibre body moulded by Zagato. No changes have been made to the drivetrain, which retains the regular V12 Vantage’s 6.0-liter V-12 engine and 510 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque output. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and limited slip differential.

Aston Martin promises a 0-60 mph time of around 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph.

The wheels are a unique Zagato design measuring in at 19 inches and wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires (255/35 up front and 295/30 in the rear). The brakes are carbon ceramic units with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units in the rear.



Thankfully, the designers decided to leave the aggressive look of the race version almost fully intact for the production version. The only obvious changes appear to be the missing aero pieces such as the front spoiler and integrated rear diffuser.

Only 150 examples of the V12 Zagato will be built, guaranteeing the car’s exclusivity. And, as you may have already guessed, pricing will be quite steep, starting at £330,000, or about $540,000 at current exchange rates.

Stay tuned for the official images once the Kuwait Concours kicks off.

