If Aston Martin made the Tesla Model X, it would look like this

Aston Martin is having quite the Geneva Motor Show.

After stunning the crowd with the gloriously intense Vulcan hypercar, Aston followed up with the stylish DBX Concept GT coupe.

With its raised ride height, 4-wheel-drive, and sleek coupe body, the DBX is Aston’s take on the “crossover” — a vehicle that combines features of a passengers car and an SUV.

The DBX is also fully electric. Which means, in a way, it’s sort of Aston Martin’s answer to Tesla’s Model X, which is scheduled to arrive later this year.

“The DBX Concept is a challenge to the existing status quo in the high luxury GT segment.” Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer said at the concept’s unveiling.

“It envisages a world, perhaps a world not too far away, when luxury GT travel is not only stylish and luxurious but also more practical, more family-friendly and more environmentally responsible.”

Based on the information we have on the 4-door Model X, it’s a much more spacious and utilitarian interpretation of the crossover genre. But then again, the DBX coupe is still just a design concept. If it ever goes into production, things could change.

Plus, few if any of Aston’s potential customers are going to be swayed by the cargo capacity. Rather, they’re looking for style.

Effortless Aston Martin style. And that’s what the DBX offers in spades.

The DBX looks to be as technologically advanced as it is attractive to the eye. According to Aston, the crossover concept is powered by a series of on-board electric motors, with juice courtesy of lithium-sulfur battery cells. The DBX is also equipped with drive-by-wire steering, auto-dimming smart glass, and a set of bespoke driver and passenger heads-up displays.

The DBX’s carbon ceramic brakes will also help boost the crossover GT’s range by recovering otherwise wasted braking energy.

According to the Dr. Palmer, “A concept car such as this should challenge conventional thinking and explore the art of the possible.”

With the DBX, Aston Martin chief designer Marek Reichman has certainly a created truly interesting and thought-provoking vehicle of the future.

NOW WATCH: This supercar just unveiled in Geneva is the future of Ferrari



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.