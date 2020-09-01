Aston Martin is selling $60,000 electric kiddie versions of one of its iconic 1960s sports cars — take a closer look

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

Aston Martin and The Little Car Company teamed up to create a pint-sized, electric version of the iconic DB5 sports car.

With a top speed of 30 mph and a range of up to 20 miles, the DB5 junior isn’t your average toy car.

It also comes in a sportier Vantage version that has double the power and a higher top speed.

The DB5 Junior starts at roughly $US47,000, while the DB5 Vantage Junior retails for $US60,000 and up.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aston Martin has a new car on the market – but it might be a tight fit for you, dear reader. That’s because it’s a tiny, child-sized electric version of Aston’s iconic 1960s sports car, the DB5.

Tiny as it may be, however, the DB5 Junior’s price tag isn’t. The two-thirds-scale car starts at a hefty $US47,000, and the sportier Vantage version commands a hefty $US60,000 before taxes or extra options.

The Little Car Company, whose mission is to create “exceptional junior cars in partnership with the most elite car manufacturers,” helped Aston bring its mini DB5 to life – and it’s not your typical ride-on toy car. Aston and The Little Car Company meticulously recreated the original DB5 of yore, even incorporating scaled-down versions of its gauges, front and rear suspension, steering wheel, and badges.

Not to mention, the DB5 Junior can hit a top speed of 30 mph and boasts a range of up to 20 miles. Its more powerful sibling, the DB5 Vantage Junior, goes even faster.

Take a closer look at the completely over-the-top mini car below.

Aston Martin teamed up with The Little Car Company to create a miniature version of its iconic 1963 DB5, appropriately called the DB5 Junior.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

Built to two-thirds scale, the car seats an adult and child side by side, The Little Car Company said.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

It gets its power from a 6.7-horsepower electric motor that allows for a frightening top speed of 30 mph in “expert mode.”

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

The DB5 Junior rides on 10-inch wheels and features disc brakes all around.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

Its battery pack offers 10 to 20 miles of range, and the company notes that it can be swapped if you need a quick recharge.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

If a 30-mph top speed isn’t quite enough oomph for you, The Little Car Company also built a Vantage version with a carbon-fibre body, double the horsepower, and a top speed that’s “still unconfirmed.”

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

Aston Martin said lots of the car’s details — like the gauges, suspension, badges, and steering wheel — are true to the original DB5.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

The Little Car Company developed the DB5 Junior over 15 months based on 3D scans of an original DB5 “to ensure complete accuracy and authenticity.”

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

By default, the cars come in silver with a black leather interior, but buyers will have various exterior and interior options. They will also be able to add on options like customised licence plates, toolkits, and covers.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

The Little Car Company said it will build 1,059 DB5 Juniors — the same number of original DB5 models built.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

The DB5 Junior starts at roughly $US47,000, while the Vantage version will retail for a whopping $US60,000. There are plenty of used Aston Martins — full-size ones, I might add — that you can pick up for less.

The Little Car Company Aston Martin DB5 Junior.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.