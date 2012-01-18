CAR OF THE WEEK: This $425,000 Aston Martin DB5 Is The Perfect Car For The Ultimate Bond Fan

Photo: via Hemmings
There are few cars on the road that have built their reputation almost entirely on film. The Aston Martin DB5 is one of them.And now, for just $425,000, this unrestored example from 1965 can make its home in a garage near you (via Hemmings).
The DB5 first came to prominence through involvement in the James Bond films Goldfinger and Thunderball.
Bond’s modified version had an ejector seat, on board machine guns, shields, a smoke screen, and a number of other modifications to thwart enemies like Auric Goldfinger and Emilio Largo.
While $425,000 sounds like a considerable sum for an unrestored, slightly tattered DB5, the car that was in the Bond films sold for almost $5 Million in 2010. It is also lacking all of the gadgets that came standard on Bond’s car.
That makes this DB5 seem like a steal…almost.
Being unrestored gives this car a period patina that seems to suit it quite well. Modern cars may no longer have fender mounted mirrors, but the side vents are still on every Aston.
The DB in the name comes from Aston's owner at the time, British entrepreneur David Brown. He bought Aston for under $40,000 in the late 1940s and helped them build some of their most recognisable and iconic cars.
From any angle, the DB5 is one of the classiest looking cars ever built. Since this isn't Bond's car, the only oil slicks behind it will be from the engine.
The inside is where this car shows its age. The leather is worn and the interior looks tired. We'd focus our restoration efforts here.
The straight-six was the heart of this Aston. The same engine as in the high-output DB4 Vantage, the DB5 has a respectable 280 horsepower. The rare DB5 Vantage had a few more revision to provide over 300 horsepower.
Now check out this DB5 driving in the hills above Monaco in the 1995 Bond film Goldeneye. While it was not a slow car, there is no way it could keep up with a Ferrari F355. Still, it sounds fantastic.
