CAR OF THE WEEK: This $425,000 Aston Martin DB5 Is The Perfect Car For The Ultimate Bond Fan

Photo: via Hemmings

There are few cars on the road that have built their reputation almost entirely on film. The Aston Martin DB5 is one of them.And now, for just $425,000, this unrestored example from 1965 can make its home in a garage near you (via Hemmings).



The DB5 first came to prominence through involvement in the James Bond films Goldfinger and Thunderball.

Bond’s modified version had an ejector seat, on board machine guns, shields, a smoke screen, and a number of other modifications to thwart enemies like Auric Goldfinger and Emilio Largo.

While $425,000 sounds like a considerable sum for an unrestored, slightly tattered DB5, the car that was in the Bond films sold for almost $5 Million in 2010. It is also lacking all of the gadgets that came standard on Bond’s car.

That makes this DB5 seem like a steal…almost.

