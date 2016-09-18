Aston Martin just showed us a prototype convertible you can't have yet

Aston Martin Aston Martin DB11 Volante prototype.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin wowed the automotive world with the introduction of the DB11 Coupe.

Now, the British sports car-maker has given us a glimpse of how the convertible version of the DB11 will look when it hits showrooms.

Unfortunately, the drop top Aston — called the DB11 Volante — won’t actually arrive until the northern spring of 2018.

Until then, those with a craving to get behind the wheel of a DB11 will have to settle for the stunning Coupe variant.

These first photos of the Volante are of a lightly disguised engineering prototype, Aston Martin told Business Insider in an email. This means that Aston will be spend the next year or so smoothing out the rough edges on the prototype. As a result, the production variant will likely look a little different when it does appear.

The Aston Martin DB11 Coupe made its world debut in March at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show as the long-awaited successor to the highly-successful DB9.

Aston Martin Aston Martin DB11 Volante prototype.

Instead of the long-serving, normally aspirated, 6.0- litre V-12 engine found in the DB9 and Aston’s flagship Vanquish, the DB11 gets a newly developed 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged, 600-horsepower V-12 paired to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

According to Aston, the DB11 Coupe is good for a 0-62 time just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. Expect the Volante to offer comparable performance.

Aston Martin has not made any official statements on the Volante’s pricing. But expect it to be north of the $211,995 base price the company charges for the DB11 Coupe.

Aston Martin Aston Martin DB11 Coupe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.