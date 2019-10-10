Aston Martin revealed the 4 cars James Bond will drive in the new 007 movie

Aston Martin The lineup includes the classic DB5, the first Aston Martin to ever be featured in a ‘007’ film

The upcoming James Bond film will feature four Aston Martin models: the DB5, DBS Superleggera, Valhalla, and V8 Vantage.

The film, “No Time to Die,” is set to be released in 2020 and will star Daniel Craig as “James Bond.” This will be the 25th instalment of the famed British spy films.

The British carmaker and the “007” films have a long-standing relationship. The first Aston Martin appearance was the DB5 in the Oscar-winning 1964 film “Goldfinger” starring Sean Connery as James Bond. The car received 10 minutes and 21 seconds of fame in the film.

The automaker claims this was the start of the relationship between it and the “James Bond” franchise that has now spanned over 50 years and 11 “007” films.



It has also tweeted that the four cars, including the mid-engine 2021 Valhalla, represent the “past, present and future.”

The DB5, Valhalla, and V8 Vantage were all previously publicly confirmed to appear in the film. The fourth and final car, the DBS Superleggera, was announced as part of the lineup on October 5.

Take a look at the cars you will be able to spot in the next James Bond instalment:

Author Dave Worrall wrote a book about the DB5 and called it “the most famous car in the world,” in part because of its role in prior James Bond films.

After with “Goldfinger”, the DB5 also appeared in the 1995 “GoldenEye” with Pierce Brosnan as “James Bond” and 2012’s “Skyfall” featuring Daniel Craig as “007.”

The DB5 has a top speed of 143 mph, zero-to-60 time of eight seconds, and a horsepower of 282, according to Top Speed.

“These DB5s are amazing – I remember the Furka Pass tire shredding as well as the promotional events with these cars – they have become increasingly iconic since Goldfinger and Thunderball, in fact, I bought a very fine DB5 myself relatively recently,” Connery said in a prepared statement for Sotheby’s.

One of the two DB5’s used in “Thunderball” was auctioned off for $US6.39 million in August at the Sotheby’s Monterey car auctions, going for above the estimated $US4 to $US6 million.

The automaker claims the V8 Vantage was the United Kingdom’s first true supercar and the fastest four-seater production car of its time.

The V8 Vantage was also featured in the 1987 film “The Living Daylights” starring Timothy Dalton as the British secret agent.

The car has a top speed of 170 mph and can hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The official James Bond Twitter account has already posted a preview of Daniel Craig driving the V8 on set.

The automaker has called the DBS Superleggera, “both a shining light expressing the most beautiful automotive art and, at the same time, a dark and menacing shadow of brutal, unequivocal strength.”

The 5.2-litre twin-turbo, V12 engine gives the car a horsepower of 715. It can reach 62 mph in less than 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 211 mph.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” Aston Martin in May released a special edition Secret Service DBS Superleggera, painted olive green to match the DBS driven by George Lazenby’s “007” in the film.

Aston made 50 examples each selling for £300,007, about $US368,768. The non-special edition example of the car has a starting price of $US304,995.

An older version of the DBS model, the DBS V12, also featured in the 2006 film “Casino Royale” and the 2008 “Quantum of Solace”, both starring Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The automaker has called the Valhalla the “son of Valkyrie,” its track-focused sports car.

Valhalla is Aston Martin’s first hypercar. The automaker claims that Valhalla was named after a warrior’s paradise as stated in ancient Norse mythology.

The car isn’t set for release until 2021, although Car and Driver estimates that it will start at $US1.3 million. No more than 500 examples of the all-carbon-fibre hypercar will be built.

