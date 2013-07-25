$1.5 Billion Worth Of Aston Martins Got Together For The Company's 100th Birthday

Aston Martin is turning 100 this year, and it’s having a whole lot of fun to mark the occasion.
After releasing a fleet of special edition cars and a 100-car parade on the world’s scariest racetrack, the British luxury mark decided to up the ante.
So it headed out to Kensington Gardens, a London royal park, and hosted the largest single gathering of Aston Martin cars in history on Monday.
550 Aston Martins in one place, worth about £1 billion ($1.54 billion).
“Exclusivity is a key part of the Aston Martin mystique — we have made only around 65,000 cars in our entire 100-year history to date,” said CEO Dr. Ulrich Bez. “To see so many of these rare beauties gathered together in London was a truly historic occasion.”
Some cars were arranged along a boardwalk in chronological order, while others sat separately as part of themed displays. As many as 550 Aston Martin vehicles were in attendance and were worth up to $1.54 billion in total.
The event was the culmination of a week-long program that is part of a full year of celebration in honour of the famous automaker’s 100th birthday.
Entry to the event was free, and upwards of 50,000 Aston Martin owners, enthusiasts, and casual visitors were in attendance.
Not every car on the scene was a beauty. This 1980 Bulldog looks like it's straight from 'Star Wars.'
Aston Martin also celebrated its 50-year collaboration with the James Bond franchise by proudly displaying several famed 007 cars, including this DB5.
Some of the automaker's most successful and popular racing cars were also there, including this 1982 Nimrod.
