T-Minus Two Hours Before A Giant Asteroid Zooms Past Earth

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

You have less than two hours before a giant asteroid makes its closest approach to Earth.The asteroid was discovered on Aug. 26. It’s called 2012 QG42 and “may be the size of three football fields,” says Space.com.



Although the hurtling rock is classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” meaning it comes within 5 million miles of Earth and is large enough to pass through our planet’s atmosphere without being incinerated, astronomers say we have no reason to panic. Phew.

The Slooh Space Camera will be sending back live images of the asteroid as it zips by the Blue Marble at 7 miles per second. The live stream starts at 7 p.m. EDT.

SEE ALSO: Massive ‘Volcano Of Fire’ Erupts In Guatemala [PHOTOS]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.