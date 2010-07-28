Asteroid Could Destroy Human Life On Earth By 2200

A gigantic asteroid is on course to make contact with Earth by 2200, potentially destroying all life on the planet.



The asteroid has a one in 1000 chance of making contact with the Earth, with September 24, 2182 the most likely contact date.

1999 RQ36, the name of the asteroid, is larger than 1,800 feet across, according to the Daily Mail.

The asteroid will need to be confronted 100 years before it arrives, so by 2082, if we are to have any chance of stopping it.

This is a tail risk scenario that might be something to pay attention to over the next two centuries.

