Earth Escapes An Impact From A Massive Asteroid In 2040

After surviving the 2012 Mayan apocalypse, it seems Earth has been spared again. An asteroid previously thought to have a 0.2 per cent chance of slamming into our planet in February 2040, no longer poses a risk, NASA scientists recently announced.



The asteroid, called 2011 AG5, was discovered on Jan. 8, 2011. It measures 460-feet in diameter. Earlier this year, scientists were still a bit shaky about the space rock’s future path.

The good news follows observations made by astronomers in Hawaii who were able to narrow down orbital uncertainties.

The asteroid will now pass no closer to Earth than 553,000 miles, which is more than twice the distance to the moon, NASA said in a statement. That’s a safer distance than an asteroid that recently passed between us and the moon, coming within 140,000 miles of our planet.

New data shows that an Earth impact by 2011 AG5 in February 2040 is no longer possible.

Photo: NASA

