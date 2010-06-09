Check Out The Ridiculous Buildings Under Construction In The New Dubai -- Astana Kazakhstan

Gus Lubin
kazakhstan buildings

Many know Kazakhstan from the Borat movie, which depicts the former Soviet territory as a hinterland of sheds and peasants. But don’t underestimate how quickly the world’s 12th-greatest oil reserves can turn Astana into a nouveau-riche world power.

Like the Gulf States, Astana has commissioned dozens of avant-garde buildings, using the latest in artificial climate technology. Where Dubai builds indoor ski slopes, Astana builds indoor beaches.

The ambitious city is even copying L’Enfant’s design for Washington D.C., placing principal government buildings around a central mall, according to Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

Is Astana rocketing toward a Dubai-like crash?

# AN INDOOR CITY (including underground structures)

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

The indoor district would include a lake, palm trees, Venetian-style houses and gondolas

Image: Foster and Partners via Telegraph

Capable of housing 20,000

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

Indoor tennis courts, of course

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

#2 The Khan Shatyr Entertainment centre

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

Section view

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

Contains water slides and wave machines

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

Constructed by 400 Turkish mountain climbers who can work in extreme cold and wind

Image: Foster and Partners via Telegraph

Party!

Image: Foster and Partners via Bild

#3 Palace of Peace and Reconciliation

Image: Foster and Partners

Like a religious icon

Image: Foster and Partners via deputy-dog.com

Conference room atop the pyramid

Image: Foster and Partners

#4 The Ritz-Carlton Astana

Image: RAMSA

A grand classic design

Image: RAMSA

Inside the Ritz Winter Garden

Image: RAMSA

#5 The National Library

Image: Bjarke Ingels Group via Inhabitat

Design-winning model

Image: Bjarke Ingels Group via Arch Daily

Geometric patterned walls let in natural light

Image: Bjarke Ingels Group via Arch Daily

A naturalistic experience

Image: Bjarke Ingels Group via Arch Daily

#6 Central Markets

Image: Foster And Partners

Just another block of awesomeness

Image: Foster And Partners

#7 Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall

Image: Manfredi Nicoletti

One of the world's largest auditoriums

Image: Manfredi Nicoletti

The Paris of Northern Asia

Image: Manfredi Nicoletti

Borat's home

Image: 20th Century Fox

