Check Out The Ridiculous Buildings Under Construction In The New Dubai -- Astana Kazakhstan

Many know Kazakhstan from the Borat movie, which depicts the former Soviet territory as a hinterland of sheds and peasants. But don’t underestimate how quickly the world’s 12th-greatest oil reserves can turn Astana into a nouveau-riche world power.



Like the Gulf States, Astana has commissioned dozens of avant-garde buildings, using the latest in artificial climate technology. Where Dubai builds indoor ski slopes, Astana builds indoor beaches.

The ambitious city is even copying L’Enfant’s design for Washington D.C., placing principal government buildings around a central mall, according to Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

Is Astana rocketing toward a Dubai-like crash?

