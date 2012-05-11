Assured labour Helps 250,000 People In Latin America Find Jobs Via Text And Launches Today In Brazil

Here’s what an Assured labour text looks like a to a job candidate.

While travelling to more than 50 countries, David Reich realised more people have cell phones than Internet access.In Brazil, for example, there are 190 million people. There are 250 million cell phone subscriptions — more than 100% penetration — but only 80 million people have Internet access.

Reich launched a company called Assured labour in Mexico to help job seekers find positions via mobile devices. Now 5,000 companies use Assured labour to post openings, and Assured labour helps them ping relevant candidates via text.

Today, Assured labour is launching in another country, Brazil, with TrabalhoJá. “Brazil is in need of a solution like ours,” says Reich. “It has a really low unemployment rate and there’s a war for talent going on. Job boards there have been around for 15 years and they’ve gone relatively unchanged.”



Assured labour is the fastest growing job seeking service in Latin America and it currently has 250,000 users. It is being used by entry-level job seekers who lack the ability to log online freely and browse openings.

Here’s a video explaining of how Assured labour works:

Trabalhoja – Empresas – English from Trabalhoja on Vimeo.

