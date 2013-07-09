EPL Player Who Notoriously Hates Soccer Gives Great Interview About A New Teammate He Has Never Heard Of

Tottenham defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto doesn’t watch soccer, follow soccer or like soccer.



While he has had a stable, consistent career at one of the EPL’s best clubs, he has publicly admitted that he only plays for the money.

Sometimes he doesn’t know the star players he’s facing up against.

Last season, one of the biggest stories in the EPL was Liverpool’s Luiz Suarez biting an opponent in the middle of a match. Assou-Ekotto was asked about the story weeks later, but he told the reporter he had no idea what he was talking about.

There’s actually something refreshing out an athlete treating his job like a job, but it often gets him in sticky situations.

For example, Assou-Ekotto was asked by an interviewer this week what he thought of Paulinho — the Brazilian star who Tottenham paid ~$25 million to acquire this summer. Assou-Ekotto, naturally, has never heard of him.

The three best quotes from the interview:

“I don’t follow this kind of news.”

“I don’t know how he looks.”

“I don’t understand the people who don’t understand me.”

Love this guy (via Dirty Tackle):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.