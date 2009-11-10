Associate Sues Firm And Says Partner Is Pot-Smoking Adulterer

Hell hath no fury like an associate scorned?



When Sedgwick, Detert, Moran and Arnold told Alan Levy not to come back after an eight-month medical leave, he decided not to go quietly.

Hayworth filed a discrimination suit, alleging the firm fired him because he was “damaged goods” following a leave for depression.

He says emotional breakdown and severe depression was caused by his breakneck work pace — 3,000 billable hours per year — and the treatment he received by partner Scott Hayworth, who is also named in the suit.

In addition to being Hayworth’s “right hand man,” Levy also had to hear all about Hayworth’s extra-marital affairs and drug use, the complaint says. Levy states he had to lie for Hayworth about a lunch he had been on with a woman with whom Hayworth was having an affair and once was asked to remove marijuana from Hayworth’s litigation bag.

Above the Law broke the news of the suit (and has a copy of the complaint), which was filed late last month in New York Supreme Court.

The crux of the suit focuses on why Levy was fired; he said he consistently told the firm he was coming back and that they wanted him to come back, but that they abruptly changed their minds when it came time for him to return.

Levy worked for the firm from September 2005 until December 2008.

“Our termination of Mr. Levy was fair and in no way discriminatory. As this matter is now in litigation, we will respond further within that process.” Segwick partner Michael McGeehon, told the ABA Journal.

