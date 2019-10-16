Police say 3 employees at assisted living facility encouraged patients with dementia to fight each other — and filmed it

Three assisted living facility workers were accused of running a fighting ring between elderly residents with dementia, police said.

Three assisted living facility workers have been accused of encouraging patients with dementia to fight each other, police said.

Marilyn McKey, 32, Tonacia Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Jordan, 26, were arrested earlier this month and they face charges of assaulting an individual with a disability, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The women – who were formerly employed at Danby House, an assisted living facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina – allegedly recorded fights between residents and, at times, egged them on, police said.

The situation garnered complaints in June, prompting investigators to look into the matter. The three women were arrested earlier this month and are currently out on bond. Their next date in court is November 14.



According to a state Division of Health Service Regulation report, the fights led to “one resident being strangled with her face turning red … while staff recorded and shared the video through social media,” per NBC News.

The state report also details a video of a separate incident, where one of the three women could be heard telling one resident who was fighting another to “punch her in the face.”

“Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care and as such, McKey, Tyson, and Jordan were terminated immediately in June when community management was alerted to this situation,” a spokesperson for Affinity Living, LLC, the parent company of Danby House, told Insider in a statement. “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served.”

“Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented,” the statement continued, noting that leadership has changed at Danby House in recent months.

Lt. Gregory Dorn from the Winston-Salem Police Department told The Washington Post that none of patients were injured.

“It’s sad, the whole situation,” he told The Post.

