What Assistant Managers Earn At Walmart, Home Depot And Other Popular Companies

Taking a job at Walmart or Home Depot doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll always be earning an hourly wage.



If you work your way up to assistant manager, you could earn a decent salary, on par with what managers make in some white-collar industries.

Managing is tough, after all. Snagajob.com reports that assistant mangers “have a lot of responsibility and this job requires great leadership skills.”

We reviewed Glassdoor compensation reports — which includes benefits, salaries, and other compensation— for assistant manager positions at major retail and food outlets.

So just how much are people earning? We’ve ranked the salaries from lowest to highest.

Assistant managers at GameStop earn $21,810 A former assistant manager said, 'If you like games it's good. Most of store store is friendly and fun. Great for a second job for a day or two a week.' However, 'Corporate is constantly cutting hours making it hard for part time employees to work. This puts a bigger strain on management. The ideas and tasks emailed down are constantly going back and forth and hit with big deadlines with no help its hard to get done. The pay is low, and the stress level is very high.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors

Assistant managers at Bob Evans earn $34,253 An assistant manager in Bowling Green, Ky., said the company was 'a place to start my restaurant management career. Really good ServeSafe training. It was nice doing some training at the corporate office.' However, 'Local management was promoted by who the Area Manager liked better rather than who actually did their job. The computer system is painfully slow. The uniform standard has gone out of the window now. The entire time that I worked there I never got a raise. My pay was messed up after relocating and recieved a paycheck for 93 cents and only 1/2 pay for the next 10 weeks which ruined me financially. I lost my home and my credit.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at American Eagle Outfitters earn $35,318 An assistant manager said of the company, 'Employee discount would have to be the best. I'm a huge shopper so you have to love that. Health insurance is wonderful. Regional manager is helpful, district manager is friendly.' However, the 'pay is poor for high competing companies. Jim O'Donnell is getting older, so the company's growth is in question.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Walgreens earn $38,170 An executive assistant store manager said Walgreens employees 'meet good people, good pay and you gain a lot of management experience.' Unfortunately, the job entails 'long hours, a lot of physical work, sometimes politics is played, and some managers put you down.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Sherwin-Williams earn $38,630 A former assistant manager said the company offers a 'Good employee discount. Got to learn hands-on how to run a business. Hours were good. Schedule was flexible. Good pay.' However, there were 'times when store was short-staffed, but only had a minimal budget to hire more part-timers. Upper management had their favourite employees.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Panera Bread earn $38,922 An assistant manager in Silver Spring, Md., said the company offers a 'thorough training program, and there are a lot of other cool assistant managers who are fun to work beside.' However, there are ' WAY too many hours. Crazy early shifts (5am), then late nights all in the same week (leave around 10:30-11pm). GM generally doesn't work very hard and will put everything on the Assistant Mangers. Senior management in the franchise is a group of good ol' boys and good luck getting promoted. They promote their buddies.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Enterprise Rent-A-Car earn $39,924 An assistant manager said the job comes with 'great pay, promote on performance, competitive atmosphere, benefits, bonuses.' But it has its difficulties. 'The customers are sometimes very difficult to deal with under the guidelines of customer service principles enterprise has in place,' the employee said. Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at CVS Caremark earn $43,874 A CVS Caremark retail drug store manager said the 'compensation package is decent. Training tools are plentiful. They have CVS learnet which gives you detailed modules for every possible training you need.' However, there are 'not enough hours per store to accomplish daily goals. Senior management micromanages every aspect of your store so it doesn't even feel like your the store manager. LP awareness at the corporate level is blind to every day functions.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Walmart earn $45,258 A current Walmart manager said the company offers 'Great culture and environment to work. Walmart provides advancement opportunities for all individuals. I would advise anyone to look at Walmart for career opportunities.' However, the reputation isn't always the best. 'Some small mum-and-pop stores look at Walmart as a bad giant retailer who steal jobs from other companies,' the manager said. Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Best Buy earn $58,971 A sales manager in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. said of the company, 'Fun, fast paced environment. Employees are amazing and we genuinely have fun. It is a relaxed atmosphere but with a sense of urgency at all times to get to customers.' However, there are 'Long, long hours, taking time off is a dirty word. Customers are absolutely terrible. Most customers we have to interact with are flat out rude and feel a sense of entitlement. We sell electronics and we have customers that act like total children when they don't get their way. I know this is industrywide but I have never seen it this bad in 8 years.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Assistant managers at Home Depot earn $62,397 An assistant manager in Batavia, New York said 'money is paid to workers and managers.' However, 'Politics have taken over the company in the last few years to where Frank needs to dig in and get this fixed.' Average total pay reports from Glassdoor include salary, bonus, and other factors Have you ever wanted to know what secretaries make? Check out what secretaries make at 19 major companies >

