Assistant director on ‘Rust’ set told police he didn’t check all the rounds in the prop gun before handing it to Alec Baldwin

The assistant director on the “Rust” set told cops that he did not check all the rounds in the prop gun used by Alec Baldwin.

Assistant director David Halls “advised he should have checked all of them,” according to a new affidavit.

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the movie set last week, fatally shooting a cinematographer.

The assistant director on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” movie told police that he did not check all the rounds in the barrel of the gun used in last week’s deadly on-set shooting to make sure they were all dummy bullets, according to a newly filed court document.

Assistant director David Halls told police that when the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “showed him” the firearm that Baldwin used “before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds,” according to a new affidavit obtained by Insider that was filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Halls “advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t and couldn’t recall” if Gutierrez-Reed “spun the drum” of the gun, the document states.

When authorities with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office asked Halls about the safety protocol on the set in regards to firearms, Halls said, “I check the barrel for obstructions, most of the time there’s no live fire,” according to the affidavit.

Halls said that Gutierrez-Reed “opens the hatch and spins the drum, and I say cold gun on set,” the document states. Halls did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for comment

Baldwin, who was producing and starring in the Western flick, was rehearsing a scene for the film at Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 21 when he discharged the firearm, fatally shooting the cinematographer and wounding the director, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that the prop gun fired by Baldwin was loaded with a live bullet from a .45 Long Colt revolver.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest and killed, while director Joel Souza was hit in the right shoulder during the tragic incident that remains under investigation by police.

Authorities said Wednesday that the “lead projectile” was recovered from Souza’s shoulder. Mendoza added it was “apparently the same round” that struck both Hutchins and Souza.

