Don't Play The Blame Game, Says Model Lydia Hearst

There’s a whole lotta blame to go around for the mess we’re in.



Barry Ritholtz recently put together a list of the 25 people and parties he blames for the crisis (#1 is Greenspan). And he also says he hates it when people exhort others not to play the blame game.

So that’s one view. Another view comes from famed model and socialite Lydia Hearst, who recently spoke eloquently about the financial crisis in Social Life magazine.

Cityfile has the relevant part:

Obviously this is the worst financial crisis this country has seen since the 1930’s. I think it’s human nature to want to point a finger and blame someone for what has happened. But, in this case it is hard to do. Do you blame the government for relaxing lending standards and encouraging every American to own a home? Do you the banks for creating such outrageous mortgage products to take advantage of the economic environment? Do you blame the individuals and families who followed these incentives to borrow beyond their means? Is Wall Street to blame for pushing our financial system to the brink, or are regulators at fault for not reading the signals all along?

Pointing a finger can often be fruitless and ignores the human aspect of this crisis. Blame only gets you so far. People’s lives have been ruined. Jobs have been lost, homes have been seized, college funds and retirements have been destroyed. I’m interested more in what can we do to fix the issues on hand.

So are we Lydia!

